Gbajabiamila, Onyeama, others back Nigeria’s foreign policy review | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says Nigeria must review its foreign policy to protect its national interest in the changing global community.

Gbajabiamila said this in Abuja at a conference on the review of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy, organised by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora on Monday.

He said that the review was long overdue adding that some many things have changed since 1960s when Nigeria’s foreign policy first came into play.

“Technology has changed the way we conduct business and has created opportunity for millions across the world.

“It has also made us vulnerable because the technology platforms and tools that have become such important parts of our lives are themselves susceptible to the people who will seek to use them to hurt us.

“Terrorists, criminals and bad actors of all faces now access to tools that would enable them to operate with ease why avoiding detective agencies.

“No country in the…