Pakistan based drug kingpin behind the source of drugs during the recent drug hauls | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a series of apprehensions made by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) of 03 Sri Lankan Fishing boats “Shenaya Duwa” on Nov 25, 2020 “Akarsha Duwa” on Mar 05, 2021, & “Ravihansi” on Mar 18, 2021, approximately 595 kg of heroin, 18 Kg of Methamphetamine & 60 kg hashish along with arms and ammunitions (05 AK-47, 1000 live rounds, 06 Chinese pistols & magazines) have been seized so far.

The approximate value of contraband in the international market is estimated to be about 6000 crores. 6 Sri Lankan nationals from the boat “Ravihansi” were arrested by the Indian Coast guard (ICG) on Mar 18…