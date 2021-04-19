Two traffickers excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroin at Lagos airportNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Barely two weeks after a Spain-bound drug mule, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry, excreted 113 wraps of cocaine after his arrest at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), two others have excreted a total of 191 pellets of heroin and cocaine while under observation at the same airport.

On April 10, during the outward screening of passengers on Ethiopian airline to Italy, NDLEA operatives at MMIA intercepted and referred one Chukwudi Destiny for scanning and the scan result proved positive to drug ingestion. Consequently, he was placed under excretion observation, and in the process, he excreted 92 pellets of heroin with a total weight of 1.300Kg.

Also on April 12, during the inbound examination of consignments on Ethiopian Airline cargo flight from South Africa, operatives at SAHCO import shed made a seizure of 11.550kg of heroin concealed in corn flakes cartons. Four clearing agents are in custody in connection to the…