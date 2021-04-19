Who’s saying whatSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League, which were strongly condemned by UEFA and the three countries’ football authorities.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at some of the reaction to the news:

“The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

— UEFA threatened to ban teams from other European competitions.

“Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles.”

— World football’s governing body FIFA

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play…