France trains NDLEA staff, donates intervention equipment | The Guardian Nigeria News

The French Embassy in conveying their support to Nigeria has trained 15 members of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in tactical progression at the EFCC Academy.

The embassy also made donations of intervention equipment to aid the agency in performing its role in the society effectively and curb drug trafficking.

The group, which included three women, was drawn from the Federal Capital team and those of neighboring states.

They practiced building approach techniques as well as tactical progression inside buildings, different types of staircases, room searches, and the forceful progression of an assault column.

Finally, the course provided an opportunity to donate to the NDLEA protective equipment for SWAT operators, namely five heavy body armor, five ballistic helmets, and a ballistic shield.

During the handing over ceremony at the NDLEA headquarters, Chairman, NDLEA, Mohammed Buba Marwa paid tribute to the young Franco-Nigerian cooperation in…