Lawan commends harmonious relationship among arms of government | The Guardian Nigeria News

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday lauded the harmonious relationship among the various arms of government, attributing it to stability and purposeful leadership.

Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media in a statement in Abuja said Lawan spoke at a book launch in Abuja to commemorate the 60th birthday of Sen. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC- Kwara ).

The senate president said the ninth National Assembly decided from its inauguration that what the people needed was service which could only be delivered through harmony in governance.

“We have the unfortunate challenge of insecurity but we also have the fortunate aspect of a government that is functioning.

“In the ninth national assembly, we have decided, right from the beginning of the session, that what the people of this country, what our citizens need is service, service and service.

“And we cannot, as an administration, deliver the service without being committed…