NDLEA arrests undergraduate who produces, sell drugged cookies to school children





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 300-level university student, Rhoda Agboje, and her boyfriend, Ifeanyi Nwankwo, both of who specialise in producing and selling drug cookies to school children and other unsuspecting members of the public in Abuja. NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said narcotics agents with the Federal Capital […]

