FG blames tanker drivers, employers feud for fuel scarcity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has attributed the sudden return of queues at filling stations in parts of the country to what it described as unresolved feud between petroleum tanker drivers and their employers, among other issues.

Specifically, fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have suddenly started witnessing long queues of motorists struggling to buy petrol since Saturday.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, assured the nation that the queues would soon disappear.

He gave the assurance, yesterday, while fielding questions from newsmen at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after he debriefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the goings-on in the nation’s petroleum sector.

Kyari attributed the observed scarcity to suspension of operations by the tanker drivers, who are protesting with their employers over some labour…