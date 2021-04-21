KroenkeOut: Fans want Dangote to take over Arsenal after Super League ‘mistake’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal fans are calling on Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest person Aliko Dangote to launch a takeover of the club.

Many fans were miffed by the club’s decision to join the European Super League (ESL) alongside five other Premier League clubs, three Italian and three Spanish clubs.

Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, however, confirmed their exit from the competition on Tuesday.

Arsenal described its earlier endorsement of the league as a “mistake” and apologised in a statement published on its website.

“As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League,” the club said late on Tuesday. “We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”

But many Arsenal fans are unmoved by the club’s about-face. They believed the club’s major shareholder Stan Kroenke was motivated to join ESL by money and not the love for the game.

Already,…