Mobile industry eyes zero carbon emission by 2050 | The Guardian Nigeria News

.Global smartphone shipments jump 24% in Q1 2021

The United Nations (UN) has credited the mobile sector for achieving a critical breakthrough towards its mission of combating climate change, as operators representing more than a third of the industry by revenue pledged to deliver net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Industry association, GSMA stated the latest figures advanced the mobile industry’s already leading position in achieving the goals of the UN Race to Zero campaign, which aims to secure emissions commitments from various sectors.

GSMA Director-General, Mats Granryd, noted the proportion of the mobile industry committed to the UN goals stood at 20 per cent in January, stating this was a key tipping point towards accelerating the sectors’ commitment.

“As an industry, we are serious about our ambition to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. There is no time to waste,” he explained, adding there was even broader backing for near-term goals, “with 65…