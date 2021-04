Unity Bank Plc, a leading agric-lender, raised its asset value to N492.02 billion, which represents an increase of 67.9 per cent, from the N293.05 billion posted in 2019. This comes as it posted an impressive earning per share of 17.85 Kobo.

The post Unity Bank shows financial resilience appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper