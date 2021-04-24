Klopp admits Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP)

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is not playing like a side who “deserves” Champions League football next season after blowing the chance to move into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid in stoppage time.

The Reds even had a reprieve when Callum Wilson’s equaliser was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, but still could not hold on as Willock’s deflected strike secured a vital point in the Magpies’ bid for top-flight survival.

Liverpool move up to sixth but are a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and West Ham,…



