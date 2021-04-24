Klopp admits Liverpool don’t ‘deserve’ Champions League next season | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is not playing like a side who “deserves” Champions League football next season after blowing the chance to move into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid in stoppage time.

The Reds even had a reprieve when Callum Wilson’s equaliser was ruled out after a VAR review for handball, but still could not hold on as Willock’s deflected strike secured a vital point in the Magpies’ bid for top-flight survival.

Liverpool move up to sixth but are a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and West Ham,…