Harris says US will focus on aid to Central American farmers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday the US government will focus on helping Central American farmers affected by climate change in an effort to address a root cause of migration.

Harris has been tasked with spearheading President Joe Biden’s bid to resolve the long-running problem of uncontrolled migration over the US-Mexican border.

The US department of agriculture “is going to increase our focus and our resources around helping farmers in that region who have been devastated by crisis in terms of climate and drought,” Harris told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Harris pointed to climate change as one of the root causes of the migration surge, due to extreme weather conditions such as drought devastating the Central American agricultural…