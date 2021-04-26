Residents of Ikarama in Bayelsa bemoan impact of spill from ShellNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Some residents of Ikarama community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa are lamenting the adverse impact of an oil leak from a nearby oilfield.

The people on Monday advocated remediation of oil pollution from the April 7 leak from Shell’s 14-inch Okordia-Rumekpe pipeline which discharged crude into the ecosystem.

The Okordia-Rumemkpe crude trunkline is part of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) which conveys crude to the oil firm’s crude export terminal at Bonny in Rivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt from a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) report that the leak was traced to equipment failure which emanated from a rupture on the 14-inch crude delivery line.

JIV is a statutory probe into the cause of any recorded spill incident involving the oil firm, regulators, host communities and state ministries of environment.

The JIV report indicated that some 213 barrels which had no impact on…