FG committed to implementing Nigeria Sugar Master Plan, says NSDC ESNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

L-R: General Manager, Sunti Golden Sugar, Andries. L. Du Pisani; Executive Secretary, NSDC, Mr Zacch Adedeji; Group Managing Director/ CEO, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Mr Omoboyede Olusanya; Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Agro-allied Division/Director Backward Integration Programme (FMN), Sadiq Usman, and Deputy General Manager, Golden Sugar Company, John Maniatis, during the visit of the ES National Sugar Development Council to Golden Sugar refinery

*Flour Mills Nigeria not involved in any sugar war says management

Executive Secretary/ CEO, National Sugar Development Council, Zacch Adedeji, has assured stakeholders in the sugar industry of the Federal Government commitment to the full implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.

He made the comment recently when he and his team visited the Flour Mills of Nigeria and the Golden Sugar refinery on a working visit.

Speaking on how far the body has gone in implementing the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan, he said; “we have come a long way…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

