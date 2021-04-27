Napoli boost Champions League bid with Torino win | The Guardian Nigeria News



Napoli struck a blow in Serie A’s tight race for the Champions League on Monday with a comfortable 2-0 win at Torino to move them fourth.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side took advantage of Juventus drawing at Fiorentina on Sunday to move above the champions into the top four thanks to first-half goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

They are level on 66 points with both Juve and AC Milan, who sit third ahead of their match at Lazio later on Monday.

Atalanta are two points ahead of the trio in second, 11 behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Torino meanwhile are staring at the prospect of relegation following the defeat, which leaves them hovering above the drop zone.

They sit 16th, level on 31 points with Benevento, who occupy the final relegation spot, and 17th-placed Cagliari who boosted their chances of survival with a 3-2 win over Roma on Sunday.

Napoli were in a comfortable position with less than a quarter of an hour gone in Turin thanks to two goals in as many minutes…