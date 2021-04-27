NBC suspends Channels Television, fines station N5m





The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has suspended the broadcast license of Channels Television and also imposed a N5 million fine on the station for alleged breach of the broadcast code in its live programme titled, “Politics Today”. In a letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television which was signed by the Acting Director-General of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper