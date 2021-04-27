Nigerian politicians own properties worth $400m in Dubai





Over 800 properties worth $400 million in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been traced to Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) in Nigeria. Matthew Page, an associate fellow, Chatham House, said this while delivering a paper titled Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in Real Estate and Education Sector: Implications for Investigators at a 2-Day Capacity Building for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper