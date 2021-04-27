Prepare for third COVID-19 wave, Nigerians warned | The Guardian Nigeria News

• PSC says Nigeria won’t accept vaccines from private, unverified sources

• Academy urges FG to close international airports to check spread

• WHO’s survey reveals disruptions in health services

• FG keeps mum as East Africa destroy expired AstraZeneca vaccines

As India continues to set a new global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has warned Nigerians to brace up for a third COVID-19 wave.

On Sunday, India reported 346,786 new cases of COVID-19 for the previous 24 hours, with 2,624 deaths – the world’s highest daily toll since the pandemic began last year. Overall, nearly 190,000…