Buhari seeks help from U.S. over rising insecurityNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After being assailed by unrelenting insecurity across the regions of the country and yielding to calls for international collaboration, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sought the help of the United States government to contain the situation in the country.

During a virtual meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, Buhari stressed the need for the U.S. to consider relocating its Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Stuttgart, Germany, to Africa, nearer the Theatre of Operation,…