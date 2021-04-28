Edo government pledges financial autonomy for judiciaryNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Constituents of suspended lawmakers lament non-representation

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, assured that the state government would continue to respect the relevant section of the 1999 Constitution on judicial autonomy.

He gave the assurance when the executive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Edo State chapter visited him at the Government House, Benin City.

He said the autonomy and independence of the three arms of government were best for the country’s democracy, noting that his administration had continued to obey and respect the relevant section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on judicial autonomy.

“The issue of judicial autonomy and independence should not be in question or in doubt, as the functionality of the three arms of government independently is best for…