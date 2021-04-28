Family of murdered student in Taraba seeks compensationNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The family of 18-year-old Meshack Samuel, a student who was allegedly shot by a trigger-happy mobile policeman in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, has approached Justice Christopher Awubra-led panel to seek compensation worth N100 million.

The deceased was said to have left home for school shortly after taking his breakfast when the policeman ‘mistakenly’ shot him in his stomach.

In a petition sent to the panel at the conference hall of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Jalingo yesterday, the family said the shock occasioned by the incident had led to the death of the father of the deceased student.

The family expressed sadness that the commissioner of police had not extended any form of helping hands to the family since the murder of Samuel.

Raymond Samuel, who is the senior brother to the victim, said: “My late brother, who was on his way to school after eating his breakfast prepared by our mother, encountered a flying bullet,…