Nigeria ranked third-worst nation in new global good governance index





Nigeria has been ranked in the 102nd position out of 104 countries captured in the inaugural Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) which classifies countries in terms of government capabilities and outcomes. The data is aggregated to produce a score on a scale of 0 (lowest) to 1 (highest), and Nigeria scored 0.319 points. Finland topped […]

