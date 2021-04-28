Terrorists’ kill three European journalists in Burkina Faso | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two Spanish journalists and one Irish have been murdered in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday.

“It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said a senior security source in the West African nation.

He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group — which included soldiers, forest rangers, and foreign reporters — in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama.

At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe was believed to be among the missing.