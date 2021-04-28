Terrorists’ kill three European journalists in Burkina Faso | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two Spanish journalists and one Irish have been murdered in an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, officials said Tuesday.

“It is very unfortunate, but the three Westerners were executed by terrorists,” said a senior security source in the West African nation.

He did not specify who was behind Monday’s attack targeting the group — which included soldiers, forest rangers, and foreign reporters — in the eastern region of Fada N’Gourma-Pama.

At least three people were injured and one Burkinabe was believed to be among the missing.

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on September 29, 2015, Burkinabe gendarmes patrol near the Presidential Security Regiment (RSP) military barracks in Ouagadougou. – Burkina Faso security forces launched a massive manhunt on April 27, 2021, after the abduction of three Westerners along with a Burkinabe national, as a top security source warned at least two of them may have been killed. The group was abducted after an attack on an…



