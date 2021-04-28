Wimbledon to scrap day of rest from 2022Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Wimbledon organisers announced on Tuesday that the traditional day of rest in the middle of the tournament would be scrapped from 2022 as they fine-tune plans for this year’s event.

The tournament — the only Grand Slam played on grass — is returning this year after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam that has a day off during the fortnight but this provides scheduling challenges, particularly when there is bad weather in the first week.

At the tournament’s spring press briefing, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said developments in the care of grass courts meant 14 days of play was now deemed possible.

The change means fourth-round matches, which have all been played on a packed day known as “manic Monday”, will be held across two days.

“That second Monday was popular with many people but it did create significant challenges,” said Hewitt. “I am not sure if it…