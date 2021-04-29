200,000 more Nigerians benefitted from payroll support programme – Presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidency says 200,000 more Nigerians have benefitted from the Economic Sustainability Plan(ESP)’s Payroll Support for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement in Abuja, said the addition brought the total beneficiaries so far under the Payroll Support Scheme nationwide to 465,820.

The MSMEs Survival Fund’s Payroll Support track and the one-off General MSME Grant started receiving payments on Wednesday.

The commencement of payment to beneficiaries of the Payroll Support track and the one-time General MSME Grant was announced on April 25.

This follows the approval of the Steering Committee of the MSME’s Survival Fund for the payment to successful beneficiaries of the Payroll Support and General MSME Grant tracks.

“Specifically for this round, over N13 billion has been made available for the Payroll Support track and…