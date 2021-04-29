



National Youth Service Corps Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has advocated for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund that would cater for the financial empowerment of all Corps Members as they pass out from Service. He said this would help them to establish their vocational businesses with the skills they acquire from the NYSC Skill […]

The post NYSC DG advocates establishment of national youths establishment trust fund appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper