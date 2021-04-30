Bayelsa governor canvasses strong voice for Ijaw nation | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Deputy Governor, Lawrence, his Delta State counterpart, Kingsley Otuaro and Chairman, Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, at the opening of Ijaw National Congress (INC) convention in Yenagoa…yesterday

Applauds INC’s e-voting initiative 

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has decried absence of a strong and distinct voice for the Ijaw ethnic nationality on issues currently affecting the country. 

He said reviving the ethnic group’s foremost socio-cultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), was long overdue and therefore called on his kinsmen to close ranks.

The governor, who was one-time National Organising Secretary of the group, averred that as the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, a comatose INC meant a loud and unacceptable silence at critical moments of the nation’s history. 

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the governor gave the charge…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR