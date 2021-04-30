Benue Killings: Presidency frowns at Ortom’s unfounded accusations against President Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidency has expressed disappointment and sadness over accusations being levelled against President Muhammadu Buhari by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue following recent killings of soldiers and innocent citizens in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, no responsible government takes pleasure in such events as the killing of the military and that of innocent citizens taking refuge in an Internally Displaced People’s camp.

Shehu said the president said he was deeply pained by the terrible acts of violence happening not only in Benue but also in other parts of the country.

He again directed members of the law enforcement agencies to go to every possible extent to catch the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice.

The presidential aide said: ”The lives of fellow citizens should not be desecrated by deploying them in political diatribe which…