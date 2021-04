The threat by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not to remit money into the federation account in May is an attempt to blackmail both federal and state governments into accepting deregulation policy of the downstream sector, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said.

The post Falana accuses NNPC of secret agenda with ‘no remittance’ threat appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper