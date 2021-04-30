Family instability threats to insecurity, says group | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC) Muslim Community has drawn the attention of the ummah to lapses in the family structure, which have led to increasing crime rate in the country.

The group urged the government at all levels to review its security strategies, to stop the increasing spate of kidnappings and killings ravaging the country.

Speaking during PSSDC 2nd yearly Ramadan lecture, the guest speaker: Associate professor, Lagos State University Dr. Abdul Kabir Paramole in his lecture ‘Islam and the challenges of the 21st century: Family values and social etiquette’ said that indiscipline, corruption are so pronounce due to failure of the family system.

“ Every home should endeavour to make the teachings of the Holy Quran as their background. Children should be taught the act of prayer from tender age.”

He added that children are trusted in parent’s custody and they must be properly brought…