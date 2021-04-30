NAFDAC approves Pfizer Biotech Vaccine for emergency use authorisation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has approved the Pfizer Biotech Vaccine for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Friday in a live/zoom media briefing in Lagos.

Adeyeye said: “We have approved Pfizer Biotech Vaccine for possible use in the country.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine team must carefully review it to make sure that the science behind it is well understood, and also in accordance with our own regulation.”

She said the vaccine was approved based on different mechanisms known to the agency.

“We used different mechanisms to approve COVID-19 vaccine, and one of them is called reliance, meaning that a more matured regulatory agency across the globe has already approved such vaccine.

“We can use that as a basis for our own review by getting the assessment report, know the peculiarities and our COVID Vaccine Committee will then do their…