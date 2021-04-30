Omo-Agege wants establishment of more maritime universities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta) has called for the establishment of more maritime universities across Nigeria.

Yomi Odunuga, His Special Adviser, Media and Publicity in a statement said Omo-Agege made the submission in Abuja, when he hosted prominent citizens of Oron from Akwa -Ibom.

The delegation was led by the paramount ruler of Udung Uko Local Government Area and Ahta of Oron, His Royal Majesty, Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, Eti Oyo Okpo II.

Omo-Agege expressed support for the bill to make the Maritime Academy in Oron, Akwa Ibom a degree awarding institution.

The bill, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Akon Etim Eyakenyi, is currently before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work.

Omo-Agege noted that since Nigeria had one of the longest coastlines in Africa, it was not out of place to have several maritime…