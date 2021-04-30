SA court sentences Nigerian to three life imprisonment terms for using minor as sex slave





A Nigerian national, Augustine Omini Obono, who kidnapped a 12-year-old girl, fed her drugs and forced her to have sex with up to six men a day over a three-month period has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms by a South African court in Gauteng. The Gauteng North High Court handed down three life […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper