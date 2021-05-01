Anambra airport records maiden flightNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Maiden flight on Friday landed at the newly constructed Anambra International Cargo Airport, Umueri, done by the Anambra State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two aircraft; Boeing 737 mark N5,-BUJ, and Embraer 145 both owned by Air Peace Airline landed by 2.26 pm and 2.46 pm respectively.

Gov. Willie Obiano of the state, who addressed excited Anambra people at the airport, said the state did not borrow a Kobo to construct the airport.

He said that the project began in December 2020, and the landing and other facilities were achieved within 15 months.

“We began this project in January 2020 when COVID-19 was adversely affecting economies of every state, nation, and the world over.

“We were able to start and by the grace of God we are here to witness this historic event,” he said.

Obiano who listed facilities already completed said the airport has the best and longest runway, control tower, and lightning system in Africa.

