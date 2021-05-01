Bafta Suspends UK Actor Noel Clarke Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations





The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) said Friday it treated sexual misconduct claims against actor and producer Noel Clarke with “utmost seriousness” after suspending his membership and a recent prize. Around 20 women made allegations against the “Star Trek” and “Doctor Who” actor in a Guardian article published Thursday, including some who […]

