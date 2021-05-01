Board members kick as minister dissolves 31 sporting federationsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Sets Up Caretaker Committees

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, yesterday dissolved the board of all 31 sporting federations and set up caretaker committees to take charge of them pending when the election will hold. Dare said the decision was in line with the Olympic Charter, which stipulates a four-year tenure for all sports federations.

“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the boards of the NSFs inaugurated on June 21, 2017, are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections,” Dare stated.

But the dissolution of the boards seems not to go down well with some board members, who claimed that their tenure had not expired.

Those who spoke with The Guardian shortly after Dare announced the dissolution of the various boards, explained that their four-year tenure would expire in July and not June.

“Our tenure has not expired as claimed by the sports minister, a…