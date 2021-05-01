Colombia president axes tax plan after angry protests | The Guardian Nigeria News

Riot police officers fire tear gas to demonstrators during clashes following a protest against a tax reform bill launched by President Ivan Duque, in Cali, Colombia, on April 30, 2021. – A tax reform project in Colombia added fuel to the discontent that exploded in the streets against President Ivan Duque. Expanding the taxpayer base, raising taxes, reducing exemptions and increasing VAT on some products are initiatives that are debated with some scepticism in the Congress. The government aims to raise about 6,3 billion dollars between 2022 and 2031 to ease the pocket of the fourth Latin American economy, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
Colombian President Ivan Duque caved in Friday to widespread anger and said he would overhaul a proposed tax reform that many said would leave them poorer during the pandemic.
Duque announced he was shelving clauses that would lower the income tax threshold to broaden the tax base and raise value-added taxes on goods…
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.AcceptRejectRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.