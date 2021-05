Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged the Nigerian youths not to be discouraged following the many challenges facing the nation but rather “have hope for a brighter future for the nation”. Obaseki stated this on Friday in Benin at a dinner party organised for Team Edo which took part at the just-concluded National Sports […]

The post Don’t loose hope in Nigeria, Obaseki urges Nigerian youths appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper