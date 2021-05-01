No new song for Nigerian workersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Minimum Wage Debate Lingers

• Industrial Disputes Unresolved

• Labour Dead In Nigeria, Workers Insist

• ‘Things Are Tough For Us, Hike In Prices Worsening Our Situations’

• Union To Speak Truth To Power Today

Across the world, the Labour movement is today commemorating May Day, otherwise called Workers Day. But in Nigeria, there appears to be nothing to celebrate apart from being alive. Workers and labour leaders across sectors of the economy lament their fortunes and fear a gloomy future for the Nigerian worker, which they said calls for sober reflection.

This, they noted, is hinged on the many unresolved factors, such as the refusal by some state governors to pay workers the N30, 000 national minimum wage, several lingering strikes by the Academic Staff…