Police apprehend 1 murder suspect, 3 car snatchers in Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Delta has nabbed a middle-aged man, Akpos James, over alleged killing of policemen at an eatery in Ughelli in January.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

Bright said the suspect was apprehended by the command’s Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) on April 24, 2021 at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect was also arrested in connection with several kidnapping and armed robbery cases in Abraka, Warri, Ughelli and Sapele environs.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect who gave useful information in connection to the crime led same operatives to the gang’s hideout at Bomadi Waterside on April 30 at about 02:40p.m.,” he said.

He said other members of the gang engaged the police in a gun battle, but owing to the superior fire power of the police, they escaped with various degrees of gun shot…