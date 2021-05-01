Workers’ Day: Akeredolu reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of workers, and vowed to make it top priority.

Akeredolu made the vow on Saturday in a congratulatory message to workers on the occasion of 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration, in Akure.

“Undoubtedly, in the last four years plus, we have displayed total commitment to the welfare of our workers. We believe the workforce is the engine room of governance.

“We have placed premium on sanitising the civil service and de-politicising the system, and have severed ties with the obnoxious practice that views all issues affecting the civil service from the prism of politics and ethnicity.

“Promotion and appointment of workers and permanent secretaries have been done as and when due, and on merit.

“We shall continue to pursue excellence and provide a good working environment, so that the workforce will continue to function effectively,” he said.

