World-renowned dermatologist to run four-day clinic in Lagos, Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Roy Moutran is a world-renowned celebrity dermatologist, specialising in cosmetology, lasers and pediatric dermatology.

An expert facial injector and certified Juvederm trainer, Dr Moutran is currently the Chief of the Department of Dermatology in Mount-Lebanon hospital and has three clinics of his own across the country. His latest training was in Paris at Hospital Saint Louis.

With over 10 years of experience, he offers the latest in aesthetic treatments and can enhance and enrich the dermatological field in Nigeria.

He has worked and ran training in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Tunisia, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Nigeria.

He is the preferred dermatologist to celebrities in the middle east.

After a successful visit to the Oasis Med Spa in Lagos in March, he is returning to Nigeria once again.

He will be offering treatments at Mom and I Beauty in Lagos on the 11th and 12th of May, and at Skin 101 clinic in Abuja on the…