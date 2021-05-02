Make N30,000 minimum wage profitable to workers, Bamidele tasks FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum on Saturday appealed to the Federal government to strengthen the nation’s economy and make the N30,000 minimum wage meaningful to Nigerian workers.

Bamidele, in a statement in Ado Ekiti said the current inflation had negatively affected every sector of the economy and rubbished the dividends inherent in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this in commemoration of the 2021 Workers’ Day.

He saluted the Nigerian workers for being steadfast in their patriotism to the nation, describing them as the engine room of the socio- economic and political sphere, occupying the middle class that works for the survival of the economy.

Bamidele urged them to be hopeful in the Nigeria project and make adequate contributions towards…