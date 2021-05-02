Nigerian Singer Chidinma Quits Secular MusicGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile, best known for her award winning Afropop song “Kedike”, has ditched secular music.

Chidinma on Sunday announced that she is now a gospel singer. The announcement coincidences with her 30th birthday.

“MY NAME IS MINISTER CHIDINMA EKILE. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS. I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST,” she captioned a video reel which shows her singing gospel music.

Chidinma is now signed to Eezee Concepts, the label that is home to gospel star, Mercy Chinwo. Under the label, she has released a new single titled “Jehova Overdo.”

Chidinma rose to prominence in 2010 after she won the Project Fame West Africa as a 19-year-old. Afterward, she released her debut single, ‘Jankoliko’ featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

She then signed to iLLBliss and Clarence Peters’ record label, Capital Hill/Goretti…