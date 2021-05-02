NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kano State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to consider the payment of outstanding pensions, gratuities and death benefits of N26 billion to retirees.

Mr Kabir Ado-Minjibir, the NLC Chairman in the state, made the call while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano to mark the 2021 workers’ day.

The chairman said that the payment of the outstanding benefits was part of their requests to the state government for consideration.

Other requests he said include: review of retirement age for all civil servants in the state and Local Government services like what was done to teachers from 35/60 to 40/65 years.

“This action will equally reduce the massive increase of pensioners within five years thereby giving an opportunity to Kano State Pension Funds Trustee (KSPT) to offset its outstanding liabilities.

“Government should provide an appropriate place that will serve as a bus station for the…