Ronaldo brace rescues dethroned Juve against Udinese | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ronaldo brace rescues dethroned Juve against Udinese

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal with his teammates Juventus’ Spanish forward Alvaro Morata (L) and Juventus’ French midfielder Adrien Rabiot from France (R) during the Italian Serie A football match between Udinese and Juventus at the Dacia Arena Stadium in Udine, on May 2, 2021. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice late to rescue a 2-1 win for Juventus at Udinese on Sunday hours after the Turin giants lost their Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

Inter broke Juve’s nine-year streak of domestic dominance by clinching their 19th ‘Scudetto’ after nearest rivals Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo to leave the ‘Nerazzurri’ 13 points clear with four games remaining.

Antonio Conte’s side had needed just one point to take the title regardless of how Atalanta fared after their 2-0 win at Crotone on Saturday, and have denied Juve a 10th consecutive league title.

Juve’s win moves them up to third as they…



