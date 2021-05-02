Syria’s Assad declares amnesty as election looms | The Guardian Nigeria News

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Sunday authorising the release of prisoners, including those convicted for misdemeanours or complicity in acts of “terrorism”, state media said.

The so-called general amnesty comes weeks before the May 26 presidential election, the second such polls since the start of the country’s decade-long civil war. Assad is widely expected to secure a fourth term.

SANA news agency published the decree but did not say how many prisoners would benefit.

The amnesty stipulates that pardons will be granted to prisoners convicted for crimes committed before May 2,…