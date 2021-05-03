Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Split Up After 27 YearsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda Gates have ended their 27-year-old marriage.
Bill and Melinda announced the split in a joint statement released on Monday on their respective Twitter pages.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple said.
— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021
Bill and Melinda added that they would still work together at their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The two are co-chairs and trustees of the foundation, which launched in 2000. Today the foundation has over $51 billion in assets, according to a tax filing.
“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the statement…
Source: Guardian Newspaper