Bill Gates And Melinda Gates Split Up After 27 YearsGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda Gates have ended their 27-year-old marriage.

Bill and Melinda announced the split in a joint statement released on Monday on their respective Twitter pages.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple said.

Bill and Melinda added that they would still work together at their foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The two are co-chairs and trustees of the foundation, which launched in 2000. Today the foundation has over $51 billion in assets, according to a tax filing.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” the statement…