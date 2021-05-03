CSOs urge dialogue on national cohesion to save Nigeria from imminent collapse | The Guardian Nigeria News

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working towards a peaceful co-existence of Nigeria have urged the federal government to urgently convene a national dialogue to address issues of poverty, youth unemployment and education to save the country from collapse.

The organisations believe that if the government could address structural issues through dialogue, it will deplete the number of young people used by religious and political leaders to instigate violence in the country.

The CSOs made this call weekend in Abuja at a National Cohesion and Tolerance Dinner organised by Connected Development (CODE). They said the government has a unique role to play in creating a safe environment where people can have dialogue and conversations that could heal the country.

According to them, differences of ethnicity and religion must also be addressed in such a way that it represents young people with their focus on the future before looking at what unites the entire nation.

Speaking, CODE…